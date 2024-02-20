Mia Fishel tears her right ACL in US practice for the Gold Cup. Alex Morgan replaces her

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Veteran Alex Morgan will replace Mia Fishel on the U.S. national team’s roster for the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup after the Chelsea forward tore a ligament in her right knee during practice. Fishel, who injured her ACL on Monday, was included among the 23 U.S. players for the tournament that started Tuesday. The United States was set to open group play against the Dominican Republic at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Tuesday night. Fishel, a 22-year-old forward who plays for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League, was considered one of the U.S. team’s up-and-coming young players.

