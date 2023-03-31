Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65

By The Associated Press
Mi Hyang Lee tees off at the 17th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Mi Hyang Lee shot a 6-under 65 in her first LPGA Tour event of the year for a one-stroke lead in the opening round of the DIO Implant LA Open. Lee, a 30-year-old South Korean who has slipped to 378th in the world, played bogey-free and closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole at chilly Palos Verdes. Megan Khang and Hyo Joo Kim each shot 66. Nasa Hataoka, Lucy Li and Maude-Aimee LeBlanc were another shot behind. Second-ranked Nelly Korda and her sister, Jessica, were among the group at 3 under.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.