Mgbako scores career-high 31 points to lead No. 17 Indiana past SIU Edwardsville 80-61 in opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Mgbako scored 19 of his career-high 31 points in the first half and Malik Reneau added 15 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 17 Indiana past SIU Edwardsville 80-61 in the Hoosiers’ season opener. Mgbako made 8 of his first 10 shots and finished 13 of 17 from the field while making 4 of 5 3-pointers and grabbing nine rebounds. The Cougars were led by Ray’Sean Taylor with 17 points and Arnas Sakenis, who had eight points and nine rebounds. Indiana closed the first half on a 15-3 run, taking a 42-30 lead. SIUE never recovered from it.

