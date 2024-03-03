Mgbako scores 24, rallies Indiana to 83-78 victory over Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Mackenzie Mgbako scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half and Indiana rallied to beat Maryland 83-78. Mgbako made 8 of 15 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and all four of his free throws for the Hoosiers (16-13, 8-10 Big Ten Conference), who have won two straight following a four-game skid. Malik Reneau added 14 points and five rebounds for Indiana. Xavier Johnson totaled 13 points and six assists off the bench. Trey Galloway pitched in with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Kel’el Ware grabbed 15 rebounds and scored nine. Jahmir Young had 22 points, five rebounds and four assists to pace Maryland (15-15, 7-12).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.