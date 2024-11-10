Mgbako, Ballo and Reneau lead No. 17 Indiana in 90-55 rout of Eastern Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Mgbako scored 18 points, Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau each had 17 and No. 17 Indiana defeated Eastern Illinois 90-55. The Hoosiers trailed the upset-minded Panthers by five points before going on a 24-2 run early in the second half. Mgbako, Ballo, and Reneau combined to make 23 of 32 shots overall and grab 22 rebounds. Indiana outscored Eastern Illinois 54-18 in the second half. Nakyel Shelton led the Panthers with 17 points.

