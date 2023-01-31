Meyers scores 24 to help No. 8 Maryland women top Penn State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 24 points and Diamond Miller added 14 as No. 8 Maryland began a busy week with an 87-66 rout of Penn State. The Terrapins face No. 6 Iowa on Thursday and No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday. They made short work of the Lady Lions, holding them to 18 points in the first half. Maryland closed the opening quarter with a 20-2 run and made its final nine shots of the period. The Terps have won 11 of 12. Makenna Marisa scored 23 points for Penn State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.