Mexico women’s soccer team shows great progress in the Gold Cup and shoots for more

MEXICO CITY (AP) — After failing to qualify for last year’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympics, women’s soccer in Mexico was in disarray. Changes were made and the results have followed. Mexico stunned the United States 2-0 in the Gold Cup group stage and the team seems to be on the right track in their desire to be a world contender. It was only their second win in 42 matches against the four-time world champions. Spaniard Pedro Lopez was hired two years ago and has says Mexico has the capabilities to become a top team in the world. Mexico finished atop Group A in the Gold Cup and advanced to the knockout round.

