Mexico veterans Ochoa, Jiménez and Lozano are out of Copa America squad

MEXICO CITY (AP) — World Cup veterans Guillermo Ochoa, Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano have missed out on the Mexico squad for the Copa America. Between the three, they were at 10 World Cups. Ochoa will turn 39 in July and has been a mainstay in goal in the last three World Cups. But Ochoa recently lost the starting position with Salernitana in Serie A. The 32-year-old Jiménez was a striker in the last three World Cups but he has not scored since Dec. 31. Lozano, who is 28, also is a striker and just won the Dutch Eredivisie. Mexico manager Jaime Lozano says he informed all three and “they made it easier than I thought. They showed solidarity and commitment to the team.”

