Mexico stops 7-game winless streak against the US as Jiménez and Huerta score in 2-0 victory

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Raúl Jiménez scored on a 22nd-minute free kick and set up César Huerta’s goal in the 49th as Mexico stopped a seven-game winless streak against the United States with a 2-0 victory in Mauricio Pochettino’s second game as the American coach. Mexico had five losses and two draws against the U.S. dating to September 2019. Missing Christian Pulisic and several other regular starters, the U.S. failed to have any first-half shots for the first time since an April 2023 exhibition against El Tri.

