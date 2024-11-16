Mexico soccer coach Aguirre hit in head by an object thrown from the stands in Honduras

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Mexican national team coach Javier Aguirre sustained a head injury after being hit by an object at the end of a Nations League quarterfinal match against Honduras. At the end of the game in Honduras that Mexico lost 2-0, Aguirre walked up to greet Colombian coach Reinaldo Rueda when he was struck by an object, apparently a beer can that cut him and he started to bleed. The 65-year-old Aguirre is in this third stint at the helm of the Mexican national team. He took over last August replacing Jaime Lozano, who was fired after a first-round elimination in Copa America.

