Mexico QB Diana Flores leads the charge as women’s flag football makes gains internationally

Flag football is growing in popularity and not just in the United States The first-ever Asia-Oceana championships were held in Malaysia in October. And the biggest star of the sport on the women’s side is Diana Flores of Mexico. Her team beat the United States at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. She’s gone on to star in a Super Bowl halftime ad. The possibilities for Flores and other young women around the world include the Los Angeles Games in 2028 now that flag football has been added to the Olympic program.

