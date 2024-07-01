Mexico eliminated from Copa America as Ecuador earns spot in quarterfinals after 0-0 draw

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Mexico's Jorge Sanchez, left, and Ecuador's Jeremy Sarmiento fight for the ball during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mexico was eliminated from the Copa America after a 0-0 draw against Ecuador, which advanced to the quarterfinals after avoiding a penalty in stoppage time thanks to a VAR review. Mexico was initially awarded a penalty kick by referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca when Ecuador’s Félix Torres took down Mexican forward Guillermo Martínez in the penalty box. VAR rescinded the penalty and Mexico was awarded a corner kick, sending in a chorus of boos raining down from the Mexican fans at State Farm Stadium. Ecuador weathered a second-half push by Mexico at State Farm Stadium to finish second in Group B behind Venezuela thanks to a better goal differential than Mexico. Ecuador will face Group A winner Argentina in the quarterfinals Thursday in Houston.

