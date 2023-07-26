Mexico City will host the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic for an NBA regular-season game in November

The NBA has announced the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will play a regular-season game in Mexico City on Nov. 9. It will be the 32nd NBA game in Mexico since 1992. That’s more than in any country besides the United States and Canada. The Hawks will be playing in Mexico for the first time and the Magic for the fourth time since 2012. The Hawks played a preseason game last year in the United Arab Emirates. The Magic have previously played in Japan, China and Brazil in addition to Mexico.

