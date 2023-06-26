Mexico beats Honduras 4-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener behind 2 Romo goals

HOUSTON (AP) — Mexico won its first game under interim coach Jaime Lozano, opening the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 4-0 victory over Honduras. Luis Romo beat goalkeeper Luis López with an 18-yard left foot shot about 50 seconds in and doubled the lead in the 23rd minute with his third international goal, a close-range header after Jesús Gallardo nodded a corner kick in front of the goal. Orbelín Pineda scored in the 52nd minute, dribbling just into the penalty area before scoring his eighth international goal, and Luis Chávez added a goal in the 64th from near the penalty spot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.