Mexico beats Haiti 3-1 to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Henry Martín scored on a diving header 44 seconds into the second half, and Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 Thursday night to clinch a berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals. Martín headed Uriel Antuna’s cross past goalkeeper Alexandre Pierre for his 11th international goal. Haiti’s Ricardo Adé gave Mexico a 2-0 lead with an own goal in the 56th and Santiago Giménez scored for Mexico in the 83rd. Danley Jean-Jacques got Haiti’s goal in the 78th.

