Mexico beats Costa Rica 2-0, advances to CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal

By The Associated Press
Costa Rica midfielder Josimar Alcócer (8) controls the ball in front of Mexico midfielder Orbelín Pineda (17) and defender Jesús Gallardo (23) during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer quarterfinal Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sam Hodde]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Orbelín Pineda scored on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, Érick Sánchez added a goal in the 87th and Mexico beat Costa Rica 2-0 to reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals. Mexico will play Guatemala or Jamaica on Wednesday at Las Vegas for a berth in the final on July 16 at Inglewood, California. In the first game, Panama routed invited guest Qatar 4-0 and advanced to a semifinal against the United States or Canada on Wednesday at San Diego. Ismael Díaz scored a hat trick in a span of just over nine minutes of the second half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.