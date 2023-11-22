Mexico and Jamaica come from behind late to qualify for 2024 Copa América

Edson Álvarez saved Mexico from elimination with a goal in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time and El Tri beat Honduras 4-2 on penalty kicks to qualify for next year’s Copa América along with Jamaica, which rallied past Canada. Mexico’s César Huerta was twice allowed to retake his penalty kick in the shootout after saves by Edrick Menjívar. Honduras led 2-0 from the first leg but Mexico tied the aggregate 2-2. Jamaica rebounded from a 2-1 home loss in the first leg for a 3-2 win at Toronto. That left the aggregate 4-4, and Jamaica advanced on away goals.

