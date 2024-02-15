Mexico and FIFA go back to sports court in decade-long dispute over curbing soccer fans’ gay slurs

GENEVA (AP) — A decade-long dispute between the Mexican soccer federation and FIFA over multiple fines for fans chanting anti-gay slurs has gone to sport’s highest court. The latest appeal by Mexico at the Court of Arbitration for Sport challenges financial penalties totaling $114,000 imposed by FIFA for incidents at two games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The court in Lausanne, Switzerland has not indicated when it will give a verdict. Mexico’s next World Cup game will be the opening match in Mexico City at the 2026 tournament, which it will co-host with the United States and Canada.

