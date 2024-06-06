Mexican winger Chucky Lozano signed by San Diego FC

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Major League Soccer expansion team San Diego FC has signed winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano as the club’s first designated player. Lozano signed a four-year deal through the 2028 season. Financial terms were not released. San Diego FC will become the league’s 30th team when it begins play next season. Lozano will remain with his current club, PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, throughout the 2024 season.

