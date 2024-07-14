Mexican soccer fan shot outside of a stadium in Tijuana after a Liga MX match dies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A 24-year-old fan who was shot outside of a stadium in the northern city of Tijuana, Mexico, after a league match between Chivas and Xolos has died in a hospital, authorities confirmed on Saturday. Before the end of the match, a brawl broke out between fans of both teams on the stands inside of the Caliente stadium in Tijuana. On social media, there are several videos of a fan wearing a black shirt from the local team Xolos fighting inside the stadium and the same man later appears in another image, lying on the ground and bleeding in the parking lot. The Prosecutor’s Office of the northwestern state of Baja California, where Tijuana is located, reported in a statement on Saturday that the 24-year-old man was found wounded at the stadium and that the attacker had fled.

