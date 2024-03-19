Mexican League rules allow Bauer to pitch for the Diablos Rojos

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Trevor Bauer was cleared to play in the Mexican League because he was not convicted for charges of sexual assault, according to the executive president for the Diablos Rojos club, Othón Díaz. Bauer, the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner, is slated to play five games for Diablos Rojos that included a weekend exhibition against the New York Yankees. The 33-year-old Bauer served a 194-game suspension from MLB after a San Diego woman said Bauer beat and sexually abused, an accusation the pitcher denied. Bauer was not charged with any crime.

