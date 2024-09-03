Mexican Kansas City Chiefs fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the new season

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nearly 200 Mexican fans of the Kansas City Chiefs gathered last weekend on the floating gardens of Xochimilco, located south of Mexico City, to throw a fiesta on the canals on board traditional Trajinera boats adorned with the red and white colors of the team just to celebrate the arrival of a new season. The Chiefs open their season Thursday night hosting the Baltimore Ravens. The NFL awarded Kansas City the marketing rights for Mexico in December 2021 and since then the Chiefs have been actively working on expanding their fan base in a country where the league’s popularity has been growing for years.

