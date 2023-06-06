Metz, Stone help Duke beat Coastal Carolina 12-3 to win Conway Regional

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — MJ Metz had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, Alex Stone hit a three-run shot and Duke breezed to a 12-3 victory over top-seeded Coastal Carolina to win the Conway Regional. The second-seeded Blue Devils (38-21) advance to the super regionals for the first time since 2019. Duke will be trying for its fourth berth in the College World Series and its first since 1961. Coastal Carolina was aiming for its fourth trip to the super regionals. The Chanticleers won the CWS in 2016. Duke grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Metz homered leading off. Stone’s home run came in the next inning to make it 4-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.