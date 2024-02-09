Metz ends seven-game losing streak in draw at Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Metz has snapped a seven-game losing streak by drawing at Marseille 1-1 in the French league. A defeat would have equaled Metz’s worst ever run and it got a boost after half an hour when Marseille captain Samuel Gigot was sent off. However, Faris Moumbagna put Marseille ahead after 56 minutes in his first start. Matthieu Udol equalized for Metz five minutes later but it still remains third from the bottom in Ligue 1. Marseille is in seventh place.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.