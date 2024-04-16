Mets’ turnaround from 0-5 start coincides with Bader’s emergence from season-opening slump

NEW YORK (AP) — Harrison Bader put the Mets ahead in the eighth inning for the second day in a row, hitting a two-run double off an angry Aroldis Chapman that lifted New York over the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3. New York has won eight of 11 following an 0-5 start and reached .500 for the first time since last June. The team reversal has coincided with a turnaround by Bader, who hit .192 with one run and no RBIs in the Mets’ first nine games but is 9 for 20 with six runs and three RBIs since to raise his batting average to .304.

