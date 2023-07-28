Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers

By JERRY BEACH The Associated Press
New York Mets relief pitcher David Robertson, left, talks to catcher Francisco Alvarez after a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 11-10. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets began the process of dismantling the team with the largest payroll of all-time, trading closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for two teenage minor leaguers. The Mets, who began the season with a $353 million payroll, beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 to improve to 48-54. They are seven games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds for the last two NL wild-card spots. The trade results in a savings of nearly $6.75 million for the Mets and New York’s luxury tax bill is reduced by $3.19 million. The Marlins, with the seventh-lowest payroll in the majors at a little more than $91 million, are a half-game behind the Phillies and Reds after going 7-13 this month.

