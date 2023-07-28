Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets began the process of dismantling the team with the largest payroll of all-time, trading closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for two teenage minor leaguers. The Mets, who began the season with a $353 million payroll, beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 to improve to 48-54. They are seven games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds for the last two NL wild-card spots. The trade results in a savings of nearly $6.75 million for the Mets and New York’s luxury tax bill is reduced by $3.19 million. The Marlins, with the seventh-lowest payroll in the majors at a little more than $91 million, are a half-game behind the Phillies and Reds after going 7-13 this month.

