Mets starter Kodai Senga pitches 2 innings in Game 1 of NLDS against Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kodai Senga pitched two innings in only his second start of the season, throwing 31 pitches for the New York Mets in Game 1 of the NL Division Series against Philadelphia. Senga allowed Kyle Schwarber’s leadoff homer on the third pitch of the game and left with the Mets down 1-0. Senga struck out three and walked one. Schwarber’s homer was the only hit he allowed. Senga had thrown just 5 1/3 major league innings all year before he was named by Mets manager Carlos Mendoza the surprise starter for the NLDS opener.

