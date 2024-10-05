Mets starter Kodai Senga goes 2 innings and passes baton to brilliant bullpen in Game 1 NLDS win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York has mastered the art of the late-inning rally, first in Atlanta, then in a Wild Card Series win in Milwaukee and now in Philadelphia. The Mets score fived runs in the eighth against Philadelphia’s vaunted All-Star bullpen and a 6-2 win Saturday in the opener of the NL Division Series. Kodai Senga pitched two innings Saturday in only his second start of the season, throwing 31 pitches before he yielded to a sensational bullpen. David Peterson, who earned his first career save in the Wild Card Series clincher against Milwaukee, kept the Mets in the game with three innings of shutout relief. Reed Garrett tossed two perfect innings for the win.

