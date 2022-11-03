Mets’ Starling Marte has surgery to repair a core muscle

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte had surgery to repair a core muscle injury that hampered him during the season’s second half. The operation took place Tuesday and typical recovery time is eight weeks. That timetable would allow the 34-year-old to start spring training with no restrictions in mid-February. In the first season of a $78 million, four-year contract, Marte hit .292 with 16 homers, 63 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. His right middle finger was broken Sept. 6 when it was hit by a 96 mph fastball from Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller.

