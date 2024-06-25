Mets’ Starling Marte expected to miss at least a month with bone bruise in knee

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Starling Marte is expected to miss at least a month for the New York Mets due to a deep bone bruise in his right knee. Manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Marte has been playing through discomfort since a series against the Washington Nationals from June 3-5. Marte missed four games for maintenance issues from June 5 through last Friday before exiting after one at-bat in Saturday’s 8-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Mendoza said Marte will be shut down from baseball activities for two weeks before undergoing another MRI.

