Mets star Lindor says ‘too much time off’ on London trip but backs MLB’s international goals

LONDON (AP) — Now that Major League Baseball has been to London three times, players have a few suggestions for future visits. The New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Sunday to split their weekend series at London Stadium. Both teams had arrived Thursday morning and had two off days to get acclimated. They did some sightseeing before getting back in game mode. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor says players “had too much time off.” New York infielder Jeff McNeil likes an idea floated by Phillies slugger Bryce Harper — to have more teams come and hold a cup-style tournament.

