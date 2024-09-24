Mets star Francisco Lindor misses 8th straight game with back pain, but could return Wednesday

ATLANTA (AP) — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has missed his eighth straight game with a sore back but was on deck to pinch hit when New York made the final out of a 5-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says Lindor “could be in play” for Wednesday — although heavy rain is in the forecast. Prior to the opener of a critical three-game series, Lindor spoke with reporters wearing a heavy heat wrap on his back and said he would work out before the game to determine if he was healthy enough to come off the bench. Lindor had a bone scan Monday that revealed no structural damage to his back. He has played only one inning in the past 10 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.