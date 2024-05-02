Mets SS Lindor exits after 2 innings due to flu-like symptoms

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor left the New York Mets’ game against the Chicago Cubs after the second inning Wednesday night due to flu-like symptoms. Lindor — one of two Mets to start all 30 games this season along with first baseman Pete Alonso — batted third and popped out in the first inning. the four-time All-Star shortstop didn’t have a chance in the field before he was replaced to start the third by Joey Wendle, who missed Sunday’s game due to flu-like symptoms.

