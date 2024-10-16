Mets slugger Pete Alonso keeping his playoff pumpkin safe — home and away

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso is taking no chances with his playoff pumpkin. Wearing a custom hoodie highlighting his now-famous lucky squash, the New York Mets’ slugger said the pumpkin was stashed away in his locker at Citi Field. But on the road takes it back to the team hotel for safe keeping. And he doesn’t pack it in his luggage because it could get destroyed. The “playoff pumpkin,” as Alonso calls it, is one of several silly good-luck charms the Mets and their fans have happily embraced throughout this surprising ride deep into October. New York was set to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on Wednesday night.

