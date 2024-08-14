Mets slugger J.D. Martinez exits with bruised elbow after getting hit by pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets slugger J.D. Martinez has exited Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics with a bruised left elbow after getting hit by a 99.6 mph fastball from rookie Joe Boyle in the second inning. The 36-year-old designated hitter hopped in pain toward the Oakland dugout but initially remained in the game following a visit from an athletic trainer. Martinez scored New York’s first run on Jose Iglesias’ one-out single before being lifted for pinch-hitter Mark Vientos with two on and two outs in the third. Signed to a $12 million, one-year contract on March 24, Martinez is batting .257 with 12 homers and 53 RBIs in his first season with the Mets.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.