Mets sign utility infielder Joey Wendle and reliever Austin Adams to 1-year contracts

NEW YORK (AP) — The active New York Mets have filled two more holes, signing utility infielder Joey Wendle and reliever Austin Adams to one-year contracts. Wendle, an All-Star in 2021 with Tampa Bay, gets a $2 million salary with the opportunity to earn another $500,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial details of the agreement were not announced by the team. Wendle, who turns 34 in April, spent the past two seasons with Miami. Adams pitched for NL champion Arizona this year before his season ended Aug. 1 because of a broken right ankle.

