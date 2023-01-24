Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal

By The Associated Press
FILE -Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham (28) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a Donovan Solano double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Cincinnati. The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, adding to their busy offseason. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach. The 34-year-old Pham spent last season with Cincinnati and Boston, batting .236 overall with 17 homers, 63 RBIs and a .686 OPS. He scored 89 runs in 144 games. Pham made headlines in May when he was suspended for three games by Major League Baseball after he slapped Giants outfielder Joc Pederson during warmups before a game because of a dispute about their fantasy football league.

