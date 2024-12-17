Mets sign Jared Young to a 1-year deal, adding depth at first base

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have signed infielder Jared Young to a one-year contract, adding depth at first base after star slugger Pete Alonso became a free agent this fall. Young is a .210 career hitter with two homers, eight RBIs and a .725 OPS in 22 major league games and 69 plate appearances with the Chicago Cubs from 2022-23. He was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in November 2023 and batted .285 with 11 homers and a .917 OPS at Triple-A Memphis this year before getting released by the Cardinals in July. The 29-year-old Young then played 38 games for the Doosan Bears in Korea, hitting .326 with 10 homers, 39 RBIs and a 1.080 OPS.

