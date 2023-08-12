Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor scratched with soreness on his right side, ending streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was scratched from the lineup because of soreness on his right side about 30 minutes before the first pitch Friday night against Atlanta, ending his streak of consecutive games played at 223. New York said it would have an update on Lindor after he undergoes testing Saturday. The star shortstop has been one of the few bright spots this season for the Mets. He is hitting .440 during a seven-game hitting streak and batting .246 overall with 22 homers, 69 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and an .803 OPS. Lindor hadn’t missed a game since June 2, 2022, when he sat out against the Dodgers after slamming a hotel door on his finger. He started all but one of the Mets’ first 114 games this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.