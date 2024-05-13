Mets’ Senga says he needs more time before beginning rehab stint

NEW YORK (AP) — Kodai Senga, who has yet to pitch this season for the New York Mets due to a right shoulder capsule strain, will continue working on his mechanics before beginning a rehab assignment. Senga said his mechanics didn’t feel right during his first live batting practice session April 29. Senga signed a five-year deal with the Mets in 2022 following an 11-year career in his native Japan. The 31-year-old finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year balloting after going 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts last season.

