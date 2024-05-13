Mets’ Senga says he needs more time before beginning rehab stint

By JERRY BEACH The Associated Press
FILE - New York Mets' Kodai Senga, of Japan, pitches during the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Senga faced hitters Monday, April 29, 2024, for the first time since hurting his shoulder, throwing 21 pitches of live batting practice against minor leaguers at Citi Field. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — Kodai Senga, who has yet to pitch this season for the New York Mets due to a right shoulder capsule strain, will continue working on his mechanics before beginning a rehab assignment. Senga said his mechanics didn’t feel right during his first live batting practice session April 29. Senga signed a five-year deal with the Mets in 2022 following an 11-year career in his native Japan. The 31-year-old finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year balloting after going 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts last season.

