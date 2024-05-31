Mets send Baty and Scott to the minors and cut backup catcher Narváez

NEW YORK (AP) — The disappointing New York Mets shook up their roster a bit, sending third baseman Brett Baty and rookie pitcher Christian Scott to the minors in a series of moves that also included backup catcher Omar Narváez being designated for assignment. The team acquired catcher Luis Torrens from the crosstown New York Yankees for cash and called him up to the majors. Torrens had been playing at Triple-A. The Mets also selected veteran José Iglesias from Triple-A Syracuse, adding the backup middle infielder they’d gone without on the bench since cutting Joey Wendle on May 15. Right-hander Dedniel Núñez was recalled from Syracuse to provide needed depth in a tattered bullpen.

