Mets score double-digit runs in 3 straight games for first time in 63-season history

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have scored double-digit runs in three straight games for the first time in their 63-season history, taking a 10-6 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Coming off 10-1 and 10-0 routs of Washington, the Mets got home runs from Mark Vientos, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Alvarez off Taijuan Walker. Luisangel Acuña, a brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr., drove in the 10th run with an RBI triple in the seventh off José Alvarado.

