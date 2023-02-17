Mets’ Scherzer, Verlander together for 1st time since 2014

By The Associated Press
FILE - New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander attends a news conference at Citi Field, Dec. 20, 2022, in New York. After the Atlanta Braves rallied for the division title and the Mets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, Mets owner Steve Cohen went on an epic spending spree that included the additions of pitchers Verlander and Kodai Senga. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are back together for the first time in nearly a decade. The pair of three-time Cy Young Award winners threw off adjacent bullpen mounds Friday at the New York Mets training complex. The 38-year-old Scherzer and Verlander, who turns 40 on Monday, were teammates on the Detroit Tigers from 2010-14. Manager Buck Showalter hasn’t said which will start the March 30 opener at Miami. Scherzer signed with the Mets before last season for a $130 million, three-year contract. Verlander joined New York this offseason for a two-year deal worth $86.67 million.

