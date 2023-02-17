Mets’ Scherzer, Verlander together for 1st time since 2014

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are back together for the first time in nearly a decade. The pair of three-time Cy Young Award winners threw off adjacent bullpen mounds Friday at the New York Mets training complex. The 38-year-old Scherzer and Verlander, who turns 40 on Monday, were teammates on the Detroit Tigers from 2010-14. Manager Buck Showalter hasn’t said which will start the March 30 opener at Miami. Scherzer signed with the Mets before last season for a $130 million, three-year contract. Verlander joined New York this offseason for a two-year deal worth $86.67 million.

