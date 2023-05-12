Mets’ Scherzer on track to return after missing start with neck spasms

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer is expected to start Sunday or Monday against the Washington Nationals after throwing a bullpen session Friday. Scherzer, who was scratched from his start Tuesday against Cincinnati because of neck spasms, threw about 30 pitches before the opener of a four-game series. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has pitched only once since a 10-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s prohibition on sticky substances during an April 19 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

