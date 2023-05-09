Mets’ Scherzer misses start against Reds due to neck spasms

By The Associated Press
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

CINCINNATI (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start against the Cincinnati Reds due to neck spasms. Left-hander David Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start the opener of a three-game series. The start would have been Scherzer’s second since a 10-game suspension by Major League Baseball for violating the prohibition on foreign substances. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed six runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings at Detroit in his return on May 3, leaving the 38-year-old right-hander 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA in five starts this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.