Mets rookie Christian Scott won’t throw for 2 weeks but is expected to pitch again this season

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets rookie Christian Scott won’t throw for two weeks but is expected to pitch again this season after an MRI of his ailing right elbow did not show a severe injury. A 25-year-old right-hander who made his major league debut on May 4, Scott has a sprained ulnar collateral ligament. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza called the test results “relatively good news.” Scott is 0-3 with a 4.56 ERA in nine starts with the Mets. He informed the team of elbow pain after he threw 75 pitches over four innings in a loss at Miami on Sunday.

