Mets rookie Christian Scott to undergo Tommy John surgery, out until 2026

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets rookie right-hander Christian Scott is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery next week and is expected to miss the entire 2025 season. Scott hasn’t pitched since July 21 due to a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow but hoped to return this month to the Mets, who entered Wednesday night two games ahead of Atlanta for the last National League playoff spot. The 25-year-old Scott began throwing off a mound late last month but said Wednesday he had a difficult time ramping up his off-speed pitches.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.