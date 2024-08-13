Mets rookie Christian Scott starts throwing program, hopes to return this season from elbow injury

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets rookie Christian Scott has started a throwing program with the hope of rejoining New York’s rotation this season after being sidelined due to a sprained ligament in his pitching elbow. The promising prospect made 35 throws Tuesday at a distance of 75 feet, after throwing approximately 25 times from 60 feet on Sunday. Scott is 0-3 with a 4.56 ERA in nine major league starts since making his debut May 4 with an impressive performance at Tampa Bay. He was put on the injured list July 22 with a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The 25-year-old is hoping to get back in action this season.

