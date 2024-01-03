Mets’ Ronny Mauricio likely to miss most or all of 2024 following knee surgery to repair right ACL

By The Associated Press
FILE - New York Mets' Ronny Mauricio flips his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in New York. Monny Mauricio tore his right ACL during a Dominican Winter League game and will need surgery, an injury that will sideline him for a significant part of the 2024 season.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets infield prospect Ronny Mauricio will miss most or all of the 2024 season following surgery to repair a torn right ACL. Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek operated Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The Mets said the typical return to play from the surgery is eight-to-12 months. The 22-year-old Mauricio, who made his major league debut Sept. 1, was hurt while playing for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League on Dec. 10. Mauricio hit .248 with two homers, nine RBIs, seven steals and a .643 OPS for the Mets in September.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.