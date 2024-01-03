Mets’ Ronny Mauricio likely to miss most or all of 2024 following knee surgery to repair right ACL

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets infield prospect Ronny Mauricio will miss most or all of the 2024 season following surgery to repair a torn right ACL. Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek operated Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The Mets said the typical return to play from the surgery is eight-to-12 months. The 22-year-old Mauricio, who made his major league debut Sept. 1, was hurt while playing for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League on Dec. 10. Mauricio hit .248 with two homers, nine RBIs, seven steals and a .643 OPS for the Mets in September.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.