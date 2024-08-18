Mets right fielder Starling Marte returns after he was sidelined by a bone bruise

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte has been activated from the 15-day injured list after missing eight weeks because of a bone bruise on his right knee. Marte was in the fifth spot in the batting order for the finale of a three-game set against Miami. Manager Carlos Mendoza says Marte will receive regular rest in hopes of keeping him healthy for the stretch drive. The 35-year-old Marte hit .292 and made the All-Star team in his first season with the Mets in 2022. But he has been hampered by injuries the past two years.

